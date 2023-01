Poorest in UK have £40 a month less to spare than a year ago, study finds

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Richest have gained similar amount over same period, reflecting differing impacts of inflationThe UK’s least affluent households have almost £40 a month less spare cash than they did a year ago while the richest have gained a similar sum in the same period, according to figures exposing how inflation has hit the poorest the hardest.The wealthiest 20% of households had £36 a month more in discretionary income in December compared with a year before, as they enjoyed record earnings growth which offset rising energy and food bills, analysts at Retail Economics found. Continue reading...