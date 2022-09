Poorest risk spending half disposable incomes on energy bills, UK report says

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Families could face enormous bills this winter according to analysis, despite Liz Truss’s energy price guaranteeBritain’s poorest households risk spending almost half of their disposable income on gas and electricity bills this winter despite the government’s energy price guarantee, according to a report.The Progressive Economy Forum (PEF) said the poorest tenth of families could face bills amounting to 47% of their disposable income this winter, even after the support from Liz Truss’ energy price guarantee is taken into account. Continue reading...