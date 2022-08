Poorly insulated homes will spend almost £1,000 more on gas, study says

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Research finds UK homes rated band F for energy performance likely to have gas bills £968 higher than homes in band CPoorly insulated homes will have to pay almost £1,000 more than others on their energy bills this winter, according to research by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU).The analysis found that homes rated band F on the energy performance certificate (EPC) system are likely to have a gas bill £968 higher than a home rated EPC band C. Continue reading...