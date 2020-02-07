Pop group Girl Pow-R's "This Is Us" Nominated "Children's Album of the Year" for Juno Awards 2020

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pop rock group Girl Pow-R's debut album "This Is Us" has been nominated for "Children's Album of the Year" for the Juno Awards 2020.

The nomination adds to the group's recent success with their single "Never Let Go" debuting at #2 on iTunes Canada Children's chart earlier this year.

The Juno Awards will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and will feature performances from Daniel Caesar, The Glorious Sons and Tony Lanez.

Girl Pow-R is an all-girl pop rock band with girls ages 11 to 17 years old. The group creates their own original music as well as sing cover songs. Girl Pow-R was formed in 2017 on International Women's Day and since then, the group has gone on to perform more than 200 shows in the last 3 years and have won various awards and competitions.

Each member of Girl Pow-R works to support social causes such as education for girls, youth homelessness, and health advocacy. The pop group is represented by Canyon Entertainment Group, an Ontario-based artist management company and independent record label.

For more information contact:

Dawn Van Dam

Canyon Entertainment Group

info@canyonentertainmentgroup.com

416-402-8274

SOURCE Girl Pow-R