POP LEGEND FRANKIE VALLI IS BACK!

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Music legend Frankie Valli announced his return to the stage today.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are returning to touring across the U.S. and the U.K. in 2022. The tour will kick off in Boston, MA on March 4 and will include stops this summer in New York at the iconic Radio City Music Hall and The Royal Albert Hall in London. Concerts are scheduled through the end of the year and beyond.

"I'm so excited to go back on the road," says Valli. "I've missed performing for our wonderful fans."

For decades Valli has performed in front of packed houses, receiving nightly standing ovations from thrilled fans of multiple generations. The original Jersey boy himself, Frankie Valli, is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles, including unforgettable tunes like "Sherry," "Walk Like A Man," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Rag Doll," "December '63 - Oh What A Night," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," and of course, "Grease."

Valli's long-lasting career has led to the overwhelming success of the Broadway musical "Jersey Boys," which chronicles Valli's and the Four Seasons incredible career and features their greatest hits. The "Jersey Boys" juggernaut has now been seen by more than 18 million people worldwide, won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical (2006), and is currently playing in cities across the U.S. and abroad. It is the 15th longest-running show in Broadway history.

Valli and the Four Seasons have sold more than 150 million records worldwide.

U.S. Tour Dates

03/04/22 Boston, MA Wang Theatre

03/05/22 Staten Island, NY St. George Theatre

03/06/22 Kingston, NY Ulster PAC

03/18/22 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

03/19/22 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

03/20/22 Orlando, FL Walt Disney Theater

04/08/22 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

04/09/22 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center Moline

04/10/22 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Center

04/22/22 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

05/05/22 Philadelphia, PA The Met

05/06/22 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

05/07/22 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

05/13/22 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

05/14/22 West Valley City, UT Maverik Center

05/15/22 Boise, ID Morrison Center

05/18/22 Thousand Oaks, CA Kavli Theatre

06/10/22 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

06/11/22 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

06/12/22 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center

07/21/22 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic

07/22/22 Costa Mesa, CA Pacific Amphitheatre

07/23/22 Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center

08/19/22 Santa Ynez, CA Chumash Casino

08/20/22 Fresno, CA William Saroyan Theatre

08/21/22 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Theater

08/26/22 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

08/27/22 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

08/28/22 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

09/11/22 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

09/23/22 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

09/24/22 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre - Detroit

09/30/22 Orillia, ON Casino Rama Entertainment Centre

10/01/22 Orillia, ON Casino Rama Entertainment Centre

10/20/22 Grand Prairie, TX The Theatre at Grand Prairie

10/21/22 Tulsa, OK River Spirit Casino

10/22/22 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

10/28/22 Evans, GA Columbia County PAC

10/29/22 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

11/19/22 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente

12/03/22 Tucson, AZ Tucson Music Hall

12/04/22 Tempe, AZ ASU Gammage Auditorium

12/10/22 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live

01/13/23 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy PAC

01/14/23 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

U.K. Tour Dates

06/25/22 Scarbrough, ENG Scarborough Open Air Theater

06/26/22 Birmingham, ENG Resorts World Arena

06/28/22 Liverpool, ENG M&S Bank Arena

06/29/22 Nottingham, ENG Motorpoint Arena

07/01/22 London, ENG Royal Albert Hall

07/02/22 London, ENG Royal Albert Hall

