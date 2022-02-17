|
POP LEGEND FRANKIE VALLI IS BACK!
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Music legend Frankie Valli announced his return to the stage today.
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are returning to touring across the U.S. and the U.K. in 2022. The tour will kick off in Boston, MA on March 4 and will include stops this summer in New York at the iconic Radio City Music Hall and The Royal Albert Hall in London. Concerts are scheduled through the end of the year and beyond.
"I'm so excited to go back on the road," says Valli. "I've missed performing for our wonderful fans."
For decades Valli has performed in front of packed houses, receiving nightly standing ovations from thrilled fans of multiple generations. The original Jersey boy himself, Frankie Valli, is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles, including unforgettable tunes like "Sherry," "Walk Like A Man," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Rag Doll," "December '63 - Oh What A Night," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," and of course, "Grease."
Valli's long-lasting career has led to the overwhelming success of the Broadway musical "Jersey Boys," which chronicles Valli's and the Four Seasons incredible career and features their greatest hits. The "Jersey Boys" juggernaut has now been seen by more than 18 million people worldwide, won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical (2006), and is currently playing in cities across the U.S. and abroad. It is the 15th longest-running show in Broadway history.
Valli and the Four Seasons have sold more than 150 million records worldwide.
U.S. Tour Dates
03/04/22 Boston, MA Wang Theatre
03/05/22 Staten Island, NY St. George Theatre
03/06/22 Kingston, NY Ulster PAC
03/18/22 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
03/19/22 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
03/20/22 Orlando, FL Walt Disney Theater
04/08/22 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
04/09/22 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center Moline
04/10/22 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Center
04/22/22 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
05/05/22 Philadelphia, PA The Met
05/06/22 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center
05/07/22 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
05/13/22 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
05/14/22 West Valley City, UT Maverik Center
05/15/22 Boise, ID Morrison Center
05/18/22 Thousand Oaks, CA Kavli Theatre
06/10/22 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
06/11/22 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
06/12/22 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center
07/21/22 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic
07/22/22 Costa Mesa, CA Pacific Amphitheatre
07/23/22 Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center
08/19/22 Santa Ynez, CA Chumash Casino
08/20/22 Fresno, CA William Saroyan Theatre
08/21/22 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Theater
08/26/22 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
08/27/22 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
08/28/22 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House
09/11/22 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
09/23/22 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall
09/24/22 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre - Detroit
09/30/22 Orillia, ON Casino Rama Entertainment Centre
10/01/22 Orillia, ON Casino Rama Entertainment Centre
10/20/22 Grand Prairie, TX The Theatre at Grand Prairie
10/21/22 Tulsa, OK River Spirit Casino
10/22/22 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre
10/28/22 Evans, GA Columbia County PAC
10/29/22 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
11/19/22 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente
12/03/22 Tucson, AZ Tucson Music Hall
12/04/22 Tempe, AZ ASU Gammage Auditorium
12/10/22 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live
01/13/23 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy PAC
01/14/23 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
U.K. Tour Dates
06/25/22 Scarbrough, ENG Scarborough Open Air Theater
06/26/22 Birmingham, ENG Resorts World Arena
06/28/22 Liverpool, ENG M&S Bank Arena
06/29/22 Nottingham, ENG Motorpoint Arena
07/01/22 London, ENG Royal Albert Hall
07/02/22 London, ENG Royal Albert Hall
For more information on Frankie Valli, please visit:
https://frankievallifourseasons.com
https://www.facebook.com/FrankieValliFourSeasons
https://www.instagram.com/frankievallifourseasons/
https://twitter.com/frankievalli
https://www.tiktok.com/@frankievallifourseasons
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pop-legend-frankie-valli-is-back-301485239.html
SOURCE Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons
