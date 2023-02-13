POP SINGING SENSATION AND TIKTOK INFLUENCER, JAX TEAMS UP WITH HAPPY JACK TO LAUNCH A KINDNESS COLLECTION, "HAPPY JAX"

Happy Jack raises awareness and funds access to mental health resources

LIVINGSTON, N.J. , Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Jack , a lifestyle brand challenging the stigmas and prejudices around mental health, announced a limited drop of apparel, "Happy Jax," to promote Random Acts of Kindness Week, which debuted via Jax's social media.

The drop, available through February 20th, dons the phrase "More Kindness, Less Judgment" and 15% of all proceeds will go to NEDA (National Eating Disorders Association). The collection is available via the Happy Jack website.

Happy Jack was formed in 2020 by Jack Nathan, as an outlet to creatively channel his anxiety and depression. His mission - to let people know they weren't alone in their thoughts. Tragically, Jack died suddenly and accidentally one month after launching Happy Jack, due to fentanyl poisoning at the age of 19.

In his memory, his parents, Bradi and David, along with his sister Drew, carry on his legacy driving Happy Jack the way Jack would have wanted - taking creative risks, staying current, and being unexpected.

"Jack used music and art as therapy. They fed his soul no different from Jax, who uses her music as a form of self expression," Bradi Jack's mom notes.

The first social media post by JAX, now at 11.5M + views, drove website orders within minutes.

"Happy Jack is proud to see Jax wearing the hoodie. We feel that like Jack Nathan, Jax uses her art to raise awareness around mental health struggles, preach inclusivity, and connect with her audience. We hope this collection brings light to those who don't feel seen or heard to know that they are not alone and that kindness ALWAYS wins. We're grateful that Jax embraces what Jack did for so many, and that she wants to bring awareness and support to our mission," Jack's dad David adds.

Shop the collection, make a donation, and learn more at happyjacksworld.com

Happy Jack has donated proceeds of its sales to organizations including: Active Minds, Child Mind Institute, Born this Way Foundation, Runway of Dreams, Riley's Dance, JaneStrong, Lean on Me, University of Denver, American Cancer Society and Release Recovery Foundation. A nonprofit, The Happy Jack Foundation Inc. (501c3) was established in 2022.

