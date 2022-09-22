Pop-Tarts® x Depop is Here For Fashion and Food Fans Craving Unique Flavor-Inspired Looks

Curated by five trendsetting Depop creators, each vintage apparel collection comes with a limited-edition Pop-Tarts x Depop Box featuring a random assortment of famous flavors

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop-Tarts is taking its iconic flavors from edible to wearable in a new collaboration with fashion marketplace, Depop. United by the power of nostalgia and a crazy-good fanbase, the two brands are launching the official Pop-Tarts x Depop Collection featuring five unique, flavor-inspired collections. Each collection includes thrifted pieces hand-selected by Depop's most ingenious creators, drawing inspiration from a beloved Pop-Tarts flavor:

Emma Rogue x Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts (@emmarogue)

x Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts (@emmarogue) Grey & AJ x Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts ( @apr1lf00ls)

x Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts ( @apr1lf00ls) Jake Fleming x Frosted Blueberry Pop-Tarts (@jakefleming)

x Frosted Blueberry Pop-Tarts (@jakefleming) Kai McPhee x Frosted S'Mores Pop-Tarts (@vibinwkai)

x Frosted S'Mores Pop-Tarts (@vibinwkai) Amanda Quach x Frosted Cherry Pop-Tarts (@virghoe_xoxo)

From fruity and frosted to sweet and sprinkle-coated, the Pop-Tarts that inspired each collection are as famed as their collaborators. That means no matter which flavors fans love the most, fashion-and-food-lovers can now go all-in on their go-to Pop-Tarts through these one-of-a-kind looks.

The best part? Items from The Collection are size-inclusive, gender-inclusive and priced at just the cost of a box of Pop-Tarts – only $3.59 – making it accessible for any and all toaster-pastry-fashion fans. The flavor collections will be available on the official Pop-Tarts Shop on the Depop app and Depop.com.

Along with the apparel Collection, the brands created a limited-edition Pop-Tarts x Depop Box which for the first-time ever, will feature a random assortment of iconic Pop-Tarts flavors. The Box was inspired by the one-of-a-kind magic that happens when shopping for thrifted or vintage finds. Just like when browsing items on Depop's fashion marketplace, opening up a Pop-Tarts x Depop Box will lead you to an unexpected discovery – and you know it will be crazy good. These limited-edition boxes will be included with the purchase of any item from The Collection on the Pop-Tarts Shop as well as through a giveaway on the Pop-Tarts Instagram channel.

"This collaboration with Depop celebrates the creativity of our fans as well as our timeless Pop-Tarts flavors, which have served as delicious inspiration for so many imaginative minds," says Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks. "Through the Pop-Tarts x Depop Collection, this talented group of fashion-forward creators perfectly captured the essence of each Pop-Tarts flavor while staying true to their one-of-a-kind vibe, and we can't wait to see how our fans will style each piece from the collab."

"Depop has always engaged with the intersection of nostalgia and pop-culture, and our latest collaboration with Pop-Tarts fuses both together in a fun and unexpected way," says Depop's Brand Director, Steve Dool. "The curated vintage pieces our community gathered together for this collaboration with Pop-Tarts are a great entry point to showcase the excitement and discovery of thrifting of one-of-a-kind items on Depop."

The first three pieces from each flavor collection are now available on the Pop-Tarts Shop on Depop.com and within the app. Subsequently, throughout the week, each creator will drop their full flavor collection at 12pm ET / 9am PT:

Friday, September 23 – Emma Rogue x Frosted Strawberry Collection

– x Frosted Strawberry Collection Monday, September 26 – Grey & AJ x Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Collection

– Grey & AJ x Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Collection Tuesday, September 27 – Jake Fleming x Frosted Blueberry Collection

– x Frosted Blueberry Collection Wednesday, September 28 – Kai McPhee x Frosted S'Mores Collection

– x Frosted S'Mores Collection Thursday, September 29 – Amanda Quach x Frosted Cherry Collection

Plus, on Saturday, September 24 from 12-5pm ET, Emma Rogue's famous shop in New York City – Rogue – will be transformed into Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts Palace, where fans can discover her flavor-inspired collection in real life and enjoy free giveaways, ice cream, live airbrushing and pieces from emerging local NYC designers and tastemakers.

"Whenever I take a bite of Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts, I immediately get taken back to my childhood— memories of playing tag outside with my brother and running through the sprinkler on a Saturday morning," says Rogue. "I combined these memories of nostalgia with elements of red, white, and pink to curate an iconic 2000's strawberry-themed collection – and event – that oozes happiness and playfulness."

As part of this partnership, Pop-Tarts is giving a $10,000 financial grant to be invested in Depop's "Now Next" initiative that educates and inspires the next generation of sellers, particularly from underrepresented communities.

To discover all the crazy good drops, visit depop.com/poptartsus. To stay up to date on all things Pop-Tarts, follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

