Popcornopolis Expands Its Nearly Naked Line With New Flavors

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Popcornopolis , one of the highest quality ready-to-eat popcorn brands at grocery and mass retail, has expanded its popcorn flavor portfolio with its Nearly Naked collection and unveiled a new look. Sporting refreshed packaging, Popcornopolis' original Nearly Naked offering, Perfectly Salted, will now be joined by two new flavors - White Cheddar and Jalepeño Lime. Creating wildly delicious popcorn that brings a pop of joy to your day, Popcornopolis' Nearly Naked collection is made with premium ingredients. The new line is now available in cases of eight 4.5 oz bags for $27.99 on popcornopolis.com . Entering retail, the Nearly Naked Perfectly Salted is also rolling out into Sam's Club locations nationwide through the end of May in club sized 14 oz bags for $5.98. The brand has plans to expand into additional retailers later this year, starting with select Kroger, Rite Aid and Walgreens locations.

Designed to stand out, Popcornopolis' Nearly Naked Collection features a new modern look, inclusive of bright colors and eye-catching imagery. Crafted with thoughtful ingredients, the new collection ranges from 35-50 calories per cup and brings deliciousness into the popcorn space. All offerings are made with premium gluten-free and non-GMO popcorn and tossed in coconut oil for a 'butter-like' taste

Perfect for your next snacking occasion, the Nearly Naked collection includes:

Perfectly Salted: Taking wild deliciousness to the bare maximum, Popcornopolis' Nearly Naked Perfectly Salted popcorn is made with only a few ingredients. Starting with rare, snow white kernels, this offering is popped in coconut oil, and seasoned with a bit of salt to create a crunchy, buttery flavor experience.

White Cheddar: Made with popcorn cheese fans in mind, the Nearly Naked White Cheddar Popcorn combines snow white kernels, coconut oil, and real cheese to create a dynamic flavor adventure. Creamy and tangy to the taste, light and crispy on the crunch - the White Cheddar Popcorn takes cheese to luscious new heights.

Jalapeño Lime: Perfect for the heat seekers, this new flavor profile delivers a spicy tart team-up you didn't know you needed. Combining snow white kernels, coconut oil, real jalapeños and lime, the Nearly Naked Jalapeño Lime Popcorn provides a zesty flavor fusion.

"We are thrilled to be expanding on our Nearly Naked line, bringing unforgettable popcorn flavor combinations to the popcorn space and continuing our mission of bringing consumers joy with every bite," said Daniela Simpson, Chief Marketing Officer of Popcornopolis. "As we strive to meet the needs of modern consumers, we are excited to introduce a new look, while creating delicious flavors and using the same high-quality ingredients that our consumers have come to love."

In 2021, Popcornopolis became a part of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries. Popcornopolis is popped in small batches with the finest ingredients. Popcornopolis' gourmet popcorn delivers wildly delicious, true-to-life flavors in every bite, bringing a pop of joy to our consumers. From the select popcorn kernels that are American-grown, non-GMO, and naturally gluten-free, to the quality ingredients that create mouthwatering flavors, every team member at Popcornopolis pours their heart into creating high-quality snacks. Popcornopolis is easily recognizable by its iconic, one-of-a-kind cone-shaped packaging. The flavors range from famously indulgent Zebra®, Unicorn, and Double Drizzle varieties to the new Nearly Naked offerings. Popcornopolis products are available in Club, Food, Drug, Mass, Convenience and Direct to Consumer channels.

