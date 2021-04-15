Popdesk Helps New Yorkers Book Workspaces

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Popdesk is a start-up that connects shared workspaces to remote workers. The app is now available on both the App and Google Play stores and was launched in March as part of a NYC pilot program with 20 coworking brand locations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn to help New Yorkers resume with their daily work life away from home by booking a workspace by the day.

This aggregator of curated modern, stylish and luxurious workspaces is the first real-time booking app designed for independent workers and remote employees across the US. Popdesk offers consumers an immediate and easy way to book a workspace by the day. It uses a payment model on-the-go allowing customers to book a workspace with credit card and no membership. Breaking away from the long term commitment model that independent workers needed to comply with coworking brands, popdesk wants to empower a community of remote workers and employees that are adjusting to this new world of flexible work schedule.

Mathieu Schepard , CEO & Co-Founder at popdesk, believes this app has a purpose and "that is to provide consumers an easy way to choose a workspace location in a disrupted market where the coworking industry will need to offer true new experiences while everyone is working their way through new working habits. He explains: "The 9-5 is gone and we want to become the number 1 point of aggregation for the people who want to choose where they want to work from."

This app is looking to partner with 400 locations nationwide across 40 cities by the end of 2021 followed by an international roll-out in 2022. This ambitious plan is not about serving the very long tail, but reaching the mainstream of a growing number of independent workers and corporate remote employees, all looking for flexible work solutions.

The vision is that popdesk becomes part of consumer habit – one of the first workspaces app to offer from regular offices to amazing workspace locations such as the 85th floor of OneWorld trade Center, sports venues, iconic and cultural spaces for example.

Media Contacts:

Julien Segui

julien@popdeskapp.com

(845) 6360030

IG: @popdeskapp

Twitter: @popdeskapp

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/popdesk-helps-new-yorkers-book-workspaces-301269503.html

SOURCE Popdesk