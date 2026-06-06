Justice Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1JFA1 / ISIN: VGG5209A1084
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06.06.2026 17:35:19
Pope Leo to focus on immigration, social justice in Spain
Pope Leo XIV begins a weeklong trip to Spain, turning papal attention back to Europe and its Christian roots. The pope will also meet with some victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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