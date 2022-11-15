Popeyes® is Reigniting the Chicken Sandwich Wars with its Latest Innovation, a Breading-Free and Flavor-Full Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes® Dares Competitors to "Copy This" by Listing Out the Ingredients for Everyone to See

MIAMI, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Popeyes® is reigniting the Chicken Wars as it introduces its next great menu innovation: a breading-free, flavor-full Blackened Chicken Sandwich with an antibiotic-free*, whole chicken breast, marinated for 12 hours, and perfectly seasoned with a delicious blend of Cajun and Creole spices for guests to enjoy. Starting today, guests can get their hands on the new Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich at restaurants nationwide starting at only $4.99. Popeyes® Rewards members will receive 200 bonus points – good for free regular fries on their next order – when ordering this sandwich on the Popeyes App or on Popeyes.com**.

In true New Orleans fashion, the new Blackened Chicken Sandwich is breading-free while making zero compromises on flavor. The juicy antibiotic-free*, whole chicken breast is marinated for 12 hours, seasoned in bold Cajun and Creole spices, and served fresh atop a warm, toasted buttery brioche bun with our house classic or spicy mayo and crunchy barrel-cured pickles. With the desire to create the next innovation for the brand's iconic sandwich platform, the Popeyes Culinary Team spent four years perfecting its version of the classic Blackening cooking technique, which originated in Louisiana and is used to better seal in seasoning and spices to flavor the meat, which then develops a crave-worthy, yet subtle browned or blackened crust.

As many will recall, the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich broke the internet in 2019, warranting copycat recipes from competitors, chefs, and at home cooks alike. Now that Popeyes is launching a Blackened Chicken Sandwich, the brand is sure others will try to copy it again. In fact, Popeyes is so confident its Blackened Chicken Sandwich can't be surpassed by potential copycats, it launched a new campaign today sharing ingredients in the sandwich while inviting competitors and guests alike to make a version of their own and "Copy This."

"Our Chicken Sandwich changed the QSR industry back in 2019, and since then, we've continued to innovate within the category to give our guests what they want – even more Chicken Sandwich options," said Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes North America. "After the immense success of the Chicken Sandwich, we wanted to reinvent the category of traditional grilled chicken sandwiches with our all-new take on a non-breaded option, the Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich. We're excited for guests to try this delicious new offering, and knowing our history for trendsetting, we have a feeling it may spark some copycat Blackened Chicken Sandwiches down the road."

The Blackened Chicken Sandwich is now available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time. For more information, please visit popeyes.com.

*As defined by the World Health Organization in Critically Important Antimicrobials for Human Medicine 6th Revision 2018

**Available at participating U.S. restaurants. Subject to Popeyes Rewards Terms & Conditions. Add'l terms apply: popeyes.com/offer-terms

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,300 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

CONTACT:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

popeyes@alisonbrodmc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/popeyes-is-reigniting-the-chicken-sandwich-wars-with-its-latest-innovation-a-breading-free-and-flavor-full-blackened-chicken-sandwich-301679201.html

SOURCE POPEYES