PopSockets Launches its Give Back Program, Poptivism, in Germany and the United Kingdom

50% of all sales from Poptivism grips are donated to charity

TAMPERE, Finland, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PopSockets, maker of expandable phone grips is pleased to announce the expansion of their give back program, Poptivism, to Germany and the United Kingdom. With every purchase of a Poptivism grip, PopSockets donates a full 50% of the sale (after tax and coupon use) to its specified charity. Each month the brand will raise awareness and funds for a new Poptivism charity partner that is tackling an issue of importance for customers and employees.

PopSockets products have become a global phenomenon sworn by celebrities and influencers, selling over 160M PopGrips in 6 years. The brand's purpose is to create a positive impact, and enhance the user experience of a smartphone.

Poptivism is a global movement to unite and empower PopSockets customers to make a positive difference for causes they care about. In support of World Mental Health Day on October 10th, the brand is launching two exclusive PopGrip designs in the UK and German. Fifty percent of sales will be donated to local organizations working on mental health issues. In the UK, donations will be directed to Mind, making sure no one has to face a mental health problem alone. In Germany, donations will be directed to Irrsinnig Menschlich, breaking the stigma of mental health issues for students.

In November, two new Poptivism PopGrip designs will be launched to help lift lives out of poverty. In the UK, donations will support Centrepoint, dedicated to ending youth homelessness. In Germany, donations will support Die Tafel, collecting quality food and distributing nourishment to those in need. Poptivism is a cumulative program where monthly charities are added.

To date, the Poptivism program has donated more than USD $650,000 to 250 charitable organizations around the world. PopSockets is proud to have donated nearly $4 million in cash and product to various charities in six years. Shop Poptivism grips at www.popsockets.com.

PopSockets was founded in 2010 by former philosophy professor David Barnett. Barnett was looking for a way to prevent his earbud cord from getting tangled, and he glued two buttons to the back of his phone and wrapped them around the buttons. In 2014, PopSockets was launched out of his garage in Boulder, Colorado and today has offices in Boulder, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Helsinki, over 150 million PopSockets grips have been sold around the world . PopSockets exists to change the world for the better with innovative, magical products and community empowered activism. Products include the PopGrip, PopTop, PopWallet, and PopMirror all designed to increase the functionality of digital devices we use daily. In the fall of 2018, PopSockets premiered the Poptivism program—a charitable give-back platform – the democratization of creation and giving where PopSockets donate 50% of the sale price to the 501(c)(3) of choice. The brand has donated over 4 million dollars in money and product to various nonprofits since the launch of Poptivism.