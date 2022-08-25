Popular Announces Entry into $231 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

Popular, Inc. ("Popular” or the "Corporation”) (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that on August 24, 2022 it entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (the "ASR Agreement”) to repurchase an aggregate of $231 million of Popular’s common stock.

Under the terms of the ASR Agreement, on August 26, 2022 the Corporation will make an initial payment of $231 million and receive an initial delivery of 2,339,241 shares of Popular’s Common Stock (the "Initial Shares”).

The transaction will be accounted for as a treasury stock transaction. Furthermore, as a result of the receipt of the Initial Shares, the Corporation will recognize in shareholders’ equity approximately $185 million in treasury stock and $46 million as a reduction of capital surplus. Upon the final settlement of the ASR Agreement, the Corporation expects to further adjust its treasury stock and capital surplus accounts to reflect the final delivery or receipt of cash or shares, which will depend on the volume-weighted average price of the Corporation’s common stock during the term of the ASR Agreement, less a discount. The final settlement of the ASR Agreement is expected to occur no later than the fourth quarter of 2022.

The $231 million in Popular’s common stock being repurchased pursuant to the ASR Agreement is equal to the sum of the remaining $100 million in common stock repurchases contemplated as part of the Corporation’s 2022 capital actions, announced on January 12, 2022, and the estimated $131 million in after-tax gains recognized by the Corporation as a result of the sale of its remaining shares of common stock of EVERTEC, Inc., announced on August 15, 2022.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

