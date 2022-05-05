Popular Bank Appoints Bertha Rozier to Lead Retail and Transformation

Popular Bank, a subsidiary of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced the appointment of Bertha Rozier as SVP of Retail Banking and US Transformation. In this role, Ms. Rozier will continue to grow the Bank’s retail business, leveraging her experience leading multi-disciplinary business units and her expertise in marketing, product and customer experience. She will be based in New York, reporting to Popular Bank’s Chief Operating Officer Manuel Chinea, and will join the Bank’s senior management team.

Ms. Rozier brings more than 30 years of financial industry experience to Popular Bank. She spent the last 21 years at HSBC, where she held roles of increasing responsibility with a focus on wealth management, private banking, and retail. During her tenure, she worked in Miami, Geneva, London and New York, managing retail and private banking teams. Earlier in her career, Ms. Rozier held positions with Citibank.

"Bertha’s customer-focused leadership and her deep knowledge of products, sales and marketing align with the vision we have for continuing to grow our business,” said Manuel Chinea, COO of Popular Bank. "Her track record of driving innovation and transforming teams will help build on our momentum of the last 18 months.”

Popular Bank operates 39 retail branches in the United States, with 28 located in the New York Metro area. Founded in Puerto Rico in 1893 and serving customers in mainland U.S. since 1961, Popular Bank is an FDIC-insured Minority Depository Institution (MDI) that offers a broad range of retail, investment, private client, and commercial banking products.

For more information on Popular Bank, visit popularbank.com.

About Popular Bank

Popular Bank is the mainland subsidiary of Popular, Inc. (Nasdaq: BPOP), which ranks among the top 50 U.S. banks by assets. Popular, Inc. brings more than 127 years of success in banking, driven by integrity and values. Popular Bank leverages its financial expertise to enable customers to focus on what matters most. Leveraging its institutional depth, Popular Bank works side-by-side with business and retail customers delivering competitive business and retail offerings including Retail and Private Banking, Commercial Lending, Mortgage Services, Association Lending, Healthcare Financing, and Middle Market banking. Popular Bank has branches in New York, New Jersey, and Florida, and provides 24/7 digital banking solutions and access to 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint™ network.1

To learn more, visit PopularBank.com or call 1-800-377-0800. Find out more about Popular Bank’s commitment to community service at PopularBank.com/About-us/.

Popular Bank and its affiliates are not affiliated with ATM National, LLC. 1 Allpoint is a registered Trademark of ATM National, LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005420/en/