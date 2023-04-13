"Popular Mixed K-Pop Group" KARD meets world-famous DJ Alok and releases "Without You" remix on the 13th

SEOUL, South Korea, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KARD (BM, J.Seph, Somin, and Jiwoo) will release a remix version of their digital single "Without You" featuring DJ Alok on various music websites at 6 p.m. Korea time on April 13th.

Alok is a globally recognized DJ who has worked with famous musicians including John Legend, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and Steve Aoki. He also ranked fourth in the Top 100 DJs by DJ Magazine, the world's leading electronic music magazine, for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021.

Of note, this project has brought together top-tier artists in South America attracting global attention. Last October, KARD participated in the Cervantino Festival, the largest festival in South America, as a representative for K-Pop bands and fully sold out all their concerts held in Brazil, establishing their popularity in South America. Plus, a song by a famous Brazilian singer-songwriter covered by KARD attracted the attention of the local and international community on social media, leading to the group's appearance on TV. Expectations are high for their collaboration with Alok, an internationally recognized Brazilian DJ and musician who performs worldwide.

Meanwhile, KARD recently participated in the DJ survival show "WET!" (World EDM Trends!), as well as releasing a remix of the big hits "Oh NaNa" and "Ring The Alarm" reinterpreted in the style of DJ ASTER and JERIDE (an internationally active EDM producer duo). Collaborating with top DJs to present the unique charms of remixes, KARD is drawing attention to its new song featuring Alok as well. A remix version of "Without You" will be released on various music websites at 6 p.m. Korea time on April 13th.

