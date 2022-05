Popular Science Publisher Scores $300 Million Raise Led By Blackstone

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Who says print media is dead? Private equity giant Blackstone has spent the past couple of years throwing gobs of money at high-profile entertainment companies, like Will and Jada Smith's Westbrook Studios and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine.Now, it's shifting its gaze from one media sphere to another, detouring from Hollywood for the world of high publishing. On Wednesday, it led a $300 million fundraising round for Recurrent Ventures, the owner behind magazine titles like Popular Science and military publication Task & Purpose.Continue reading