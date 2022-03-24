Populus Media Launches HCP Reach Offering Through Partnership with Teleray

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Populus Media, the pioneer in marketing and patient acquisition solutions leveraging telehealth and virtual care, today announced a new offering called HCP Reach through a partnership with Teleray.

The partnership allows advertisers the to reach HCPs and pharmacists when they are in their virtual care workflow.

Teleray provides technology enabling seamless scheduling, sharing, face-to-face consultation and storage of medical information, including diagnostic imaging, by and between doctors, specialists and their patients. The platform allows global viewing, exchange, and sharing anywhere on any device at any time during telehealth visits, through an ultra-secure cloud storage system that is highly scalable, highly reliable, and easy to implement.

The partnership allows Populus Media to offer advertisers the ability to reach healthcare professionals and pharmacists when they are in their virtual care workflow, which they access throughout their workday when they are closest to the patient interaction.

AI powered ad serving elevates HCP targeting by creating distinct NPI virtual care profiles to better understand the demographics, attitude, influence and practice behavior. A targeted physician is served an advertisement at with the right message at the right place for the best outcomes.

Ray Rotolo, Chief Growth Officer of Populus Media said, "We are excited to have Teleray and its unique offering join the Populus network and look forward to working with the team."

Timothy Kelley, CEO of Teleray said, "TeleRay is pleased to partner with Populus and create new markets with content supported platforms which allow greater access to medical professionals everywhere."

About Populus Media

Populus Media, Inc. was formed in 2019 and is based in New York City. Populus is positioned as the first media and virtual patient acquisition platform leveraging the telehealth and virtual care industry. Populus curates a deep archive of condition-specific content for timely delivery to patients before and after their virtual care visit. Content is sponsored by major healthcare brands.

About TeleRay

TeleRay represents a true industry-first, enabling seamless scheduling, sharing, face-to-face consultation and storage of medical information – including diagnostic imaging (DICOM) – by and between doctors, specialists and their patients. Allowing global viewing, exchange, and sharing anywhere on any device at any time. With more than 3000 users, including Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Harvard, Cornell, Columbia, Northwestern, Shriners, Barnes-Jewish, Beth Israel, UPMC, UPENN, NY Presbyterian, and many more. TeleRay has been growing overseas and can be found in more than 20 countries.

Website: www.populus-media.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/populus-media-launches-hcp-reach-offering-through-partnership-with-teleray-301510197.html

SOURCE Populus Media