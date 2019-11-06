Porex Honored as 2019 Outstanding Corporate Innovator by the Product Development and Management Association (PDMA)

FAIRBURN, Ga., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Porex, a global leader in porous solutions, has received PDMA's esteemed Outstanding Corporate Innovator (OCI) Award, which recognizes companies that create and capture long-term value through product and service innovation. Porex and fellow award recipient The Gorilla Glue Company were selected as winners out of a pool of five finalists including 3M, Land O' Lakes Inc. and other top companies. Each winner will present its innovation processes and practices today at the 2019 PDMA Competitive Edge: Disruption by Design Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Porex was honored with the exclusive OCI Award following a rigorous selection process required of all nominees, throughout which OCI committee members conducted full-day site visits with each finalist, completing a detailed assessment of innovation processes and results.

"The OCI committee was impressed by the way Porex leveraged their technical strength and customer intimacy to disrupt categories by solving critical customer needs with new technology," says Suzanne Thompson, OCI Selection Committee Chair. "The company's cross-functional focus on innovation and metrics-based culture linked to continuous improvement efforts reflects a tireless sense of innovation that contributes to the betterment of the overall industry."

Presented by the Product Development and Management Association (PDMA) and returning for its 32nd year, the OCI Award is the only global innovation award that recognizes sustained and quantifiable business results from new products and services. The previous 56 winners of PDMA's prestigious award—and now Porex and The Gorilla Glue Company—represent a group of global corporations widely recognized and respected for their innovation success.

"Earning the title of Outstanding Corporate Innovator is an honor Porex is deeply proud of and will continue to uphold," said Avi Robbins, vice president of global product development and R&D at Porex. "This award reflects our belief that true innovation is not just an idea, but instead a mission and a commitment that never stop evolving. We are thrilled to accept the OCI Award after proving this commitment and showcasing our quantifiable results across diverse industries."

Porex, which was also recognized with a Bronze Edison Award™ for its FORTRESS® Pipette Tip Filter Technology earlier this year, develops and supplies customizable high-value porous polymer solutions used in a wide array of applications in the healthcare, consumer, electronics, and industrial industries. Through collaborative engineering partnerships, Porex uses its extensive expertise in porous polymer science to develop innovative engineering and design components globally.

For more information about Porex, visit http://www.porex.com.

About Porex Corporation

For nearly 60 years, Porex Corporation has been partnering with our customers to deliver engineering and design innovations that turn their product ideas into reality. Through a collaborative engineering partnership, Porex develops high-value porous polymer solutions to their product design challenges in absorption, application, diffusion, filtration, venting, and wicking. By applying our extensive porous polymer material science, product design, and custom plastic manufacturing expertise to developing porous solutions, we help our customers overcome their complex product development challenges. As a result, over 1,500 customers in 65 countries trust Porex for their porous polymer technologies that can be used in a wide variety of applications in healthcare, consumer, electronics, and industrial industries to improve the performance of their end products and create a safer, healthier and more productive world. Let our experience, quality, and innovation support your continued success by reaching out to us at http://www.porex.com.

About Filtration Group

Porex is a business unit of Filtration Group. Filtration Group is making the world safer, healthier and more productive by creating innovative solutions that deliver outstanding customer value. Filtration Group serves a highly diverse set of customers with offerings that span life sciences, process technologies, and fluid and indoor air quality applications. One of the fastest growing companies in the industry, Filtration Group serves its customers from over 100 facilities in 28 countries. For more information, visit http://www.filtrationgroup.com.

About the Product Development and Management Association

The Product Development and Management Association (PDMA) is a community of over 2,000 members whose skills, expertise and experience power the most recognized and respected innovative companies in the world. Established in 1976, PDMA is the only organization that focuses on the unique set of integrated activities involved in the full lifecycle of product development and management, including innovation.

SOURCE Porex