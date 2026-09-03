Porsche Announces Changes To Organisation As Part Of Restructuring Of Sales And Marketing Division

(RTTNews) - Porsche (P911.DE) said, in the future, the number of sales regions will be reduced from five to four. Germany will become part of the Europe region. The existing central departments for the Europe and Overseas and Emerging Markets regions will be dissolved. The new structure is scheduled to take effect from 1 October, 2026.

In addition to his current role as Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Deutschland, Robert Ader will assume the function of Regional Lead Europe. The newly formed 'Americas' region will be led by Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. The Overseas & Emerging Markets region will also be realigned. Mathias Busse, CEO of Porsche Korea Ltd., will assume the additional role of Regional Lead Overseas.

The reorganisation is accompanied by several personnel changes. Christiane Zorn, currently Vice President of the Overseas & Emerging Markets region, will assume the position of Chairperson and Managing Director of Volkswagen Group Africa. With effect from 1 January, 2027, Iryna Kauk, currently Vice President of the Europe region at Porsche AG, will succeed Holger Gerrmann as CEO of Porsche Schweiz AG.

Holger Gerrmann, currently CEO of Porsche Schweiz AG, will move to Porsche Central and Eastern Europe s.r.o. as CEO. Michael Kirsch, currently CEO of Porsche Central and Eastern Europe, will become CEO of Porsche Cars Australia Pty. Ltd. from 1 January, 2027. Daniel Schmollinger will join Porsche France S.A.S. as CEO on 1 January, 2027. Jens Puttfarcken, CEO of Porsche France S.A.S., will retire on 1 January, 2027.

Porsche shares are trading at 44.15 euros on XETRA, up 0.30%.