Porsche Cars North America Q1 Retail Deliveries Climb

(RTTNews) - Porsche Cars North America, Inc., affiliated to Porsche AG (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK), announced Monday that first-quarter retail deliveries in the United States totaled 17,440 cars, an increase of 34 percent from 13,042 cars a year ago.

The luxury sports car maker said the results reflected continued customer demand across model lines.

Deliveries of the Porsche 911 grew 18 percent and 718 two-door sports cars climbed 44 percent compared to reduced supply in early 2022.

Demand for the all-electric Taycan remained strong. The quarter's performance was led by the SUV models Macan and Cayenne, for a combined growth of 52 percent from the year before. Fully electric cars made up 8.8 percent of all first-quarter deliveries, for a combined electrified share of 11.5 percent including plug-in hybrids.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned or CPO sales in the U.S. totaled 8,965 vehicles in the first quarter, up 18 percent.

Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA, said, "Despite such strong demand and records, we're still feeling some of the supply chain issues affecting the whole industry. Nevertheless, it is a promising start to the year as we ramp up our celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Porsche sports cars."