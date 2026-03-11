Porsche FY25 Operating Profit Declines; Sees Very Challenging Market Conditions

(RTTNews) - Porsche AG (P911.DE) reported that its fiscal 2025 Group operating profit fell to 413 million euros from 5.64 billion euros, prior year. The company said the reasons for this were, among other things, extraordinary expenses of approximately 3.9 billion euros driven by realignment of product strategy and recalibration measures as well as battery related activities and US tariffs. Group operating return on sales was 1.1 percent compared to 14.1 percent. Profit after tax was 310 million euros compared to 3.59 billion euros. Earnings per ordinary share was 0.47 euros in 2025 compared to 3.94 euros. The Automotive EBITDA margin fell to 13.3 percent from 22.7 percent. Fiscal 2025 sales revenue was 36.27 billion euros compared to 40.08 billion euros, last year.

Porsche AG said it anticipates very challenging market conditions for fiscal 2026. It expects a higher Group operating return on sales in the range of 5.5 to 7.5 percent for 2026. This forecast includes assumed sales revenue in the range of around 35 to 36 billion euros. The company noted that the potential impact of recent developments in the Middle East have not been taken into account.

CFO Jochen Breckner said: "The global challenges and the company's realignment impacted earnings in 2025. In 2026, our recalibration measures will continue to have one-off effects on earnings in the high three-digit million euros range."

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 1.00 euros per ordinary share and 1.01 euros per preferred share to the Porsche AG Annual General Meeting. Porsche AG said it is accelerating the further development of its product strategy, streamlining its management structure and reducing costs in all areas.

Porsche shares are trading at 39.02 euros, up 3.34%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.