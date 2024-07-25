25.07.2024 17:14:34

Porsche Plans Fourth Gen Cayenne To Be All-Electric

(RTTNews) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK), Thursday confirmed that the fourth generation of Cayenne will be all-electric.

The new SUV would be based on the Premium Platform Electric with 800-volt architecture, integrating "the latest technology in the fields of high-voltage systems, powertrain and chassis."

The automaker said that the SUV will feature high-capacity and stable charging, high efficiency, and a high level of comfort and everyday usability.

"Our product strategy could enable us to deliver more than 80 per cent of our new cars fully electrified in 2030 - depending on the demand of our customers and the development of electromobility in the regions of the world," said Blume, CEO of Porsche AG.

Currently, Porsche's stock is moving up 0.68 percent, to $4.43 on the OTC Markets.

