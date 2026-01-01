Porsche Recalls Over 173,000 Vehicles For Rearview Camera Defect

(RTTNews) - Porsche Cars North America, Inc. is recalling 173,538 vehicles across multiple model years due to a rearview camera issue that may prevent the image from displaying when the vehicle is shifted into reverse. This defect reduces the driver's visibility behind the vehicle and increases the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall affects certain 2019-2025 Cayenne and Cayenne E-Hybrid, 2020-2025 911, Taycan, 2024-2025 Panamera, and 2025 Panamera E-Hybrid models. Because the vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 111, "Rear Visibility," Porsche will provide a free software update to correct the driver assistance system.

Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed on February 16, 2026, with additional notices to follow once the final remedy is available.