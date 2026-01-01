01.01.2026 08:25:07

Porsche Recalls Over 173,000 Vehicles For Rearview Camera Defect

(RTTNews) - Porsche Cars North America, Inc. is recalling 173,538 vehicles across multiple model years due to a rearview camera issue that may prevent the image from displaying when the vehicle is shifted into reverse. This defect reduces the driver's visibility behind the vehicle and increases the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall affects certain 2019-2025 Cayenne and Cayenne E-Hybrid, 2020-2025 911, Taycan, 2024-2025 Panamera, and 2025 Panamera E-Hybrid models. Because the vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 111, "Rear Visibility," Porsche will provide a free software update to correct the driver assistance system.

Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed on February 16, 2026, with additional notices to follow once the final remedy is available.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:29 4. Quartal 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
08:44 Dezember 2025: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
08:41 Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2025
31.12.25 4. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
31.12.25 2025: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX beendet letzten Börsentag 2025 mit Rekord -- DAX schließt fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne. Der DAX präsentierte sich ebenfalls fester.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen