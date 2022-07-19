|
19.07.2022 03:00:29
Porsche Revs Up Margin Forecasts, Investors Still Skeptical About IPO
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.With the official name Dr.-Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft, luxury automaker Porsche is a testament to why brand marketing exists.On Monday, the company was busy touting its economic brand. In advance of an IPO later this year, executives said Porsche will accelerate revenue growth up to 18% this year, from 16% in 2021, and a long-term 20% operating profit margin. Investors still have some questions.Continue reading
