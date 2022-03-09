|
09.03.2022 20:17:58
Porsche Suspends Electric Vehicle Production At Stuttgart Plant
(RTTNews) - Automaker Volkswagen said in a statement on Wednesday that its luxury segment Porsche would be suspending the production of its electric Taycan model at the Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen plant until the end of next week. This suspension of production was attributed to a lack of components.
Porsche said in the statement that the production rate of around 200 cars per day cannot be met in the current situation. The company, however, said that production at its Leipzig plant, which was suspended until the end of this week, will be partially resumed from Monday as there has been slight improvement in the supply of important components.
Ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, European carmakers are finding it difficult to get crucial wire harnesses as suppliers in western Ukraine have been badly affected, thus bringing about restrictions in production.
