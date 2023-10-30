|
30.10.2023 14:51:25
Porsche To Integrate Google Services In Vehicles - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Porsche (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) said it will offer Google services for navigation, speech, and app ecosystem in future vehicle generations. The integration of the Google ecosystem will include Google Maps, Google Assistant, and a wide variety of apps available through the Google Play Store. Porsche noted that the partnership between the company and Google is a long-term venture.
Porsche said, in the future, ecosystems from different providers that are relevant for customers will be integrated directly into the vehicle via standardized interfaces and platforms.
