|
16.07.2024 14:36:42
Porsche Unveils Macan Electric And Macan 4S Electric
(RTTNews) - Porsche (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) said the new Porsche Macan with rear-wheel drive is available immediately as the new point of entry to the all-electric SUV model series. It gets energy from a high-voltage battery with a gross energy content of 100 kWh. The Macan 4S comes with a new rear-axle motor and a 600-amp SiC pulse inverter. The new Macan 4S will fill the gap between the Macan 4 and the Macan Turbo. With the electrification of the Macan, Porsche has introduced a new display and control system into its SUV model.
Porsche said the two new Macan models are available to order now and will be delivered to customers in the second half of the year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!