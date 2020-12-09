Port Logistics Group Deploys Robot-Driven Pick System to Improve Warehouse Productivity, Accuracy and Safety

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Logistics Group (PLG), one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel logistics services, has partnered with Locus Robotics, the industry leader in autonomous mobile robots for warehouse fulfillment, to deploy over 150 autonomous mobile robots into their fulfillment process at their Chino, CA facility. The innovative, robot-driven warehouse automation system will increase warehouse productivity, order pick accuracy, and improve workplace ergonomics and safety.

As the 2020 pandemic continues to drive explosive eCommerce growth, merchants are seeking ways to scale to meet consumer demand in a sometimes-unpredictable retail landscape. PLG and Whiplash are proactively positioned to meet these demands by implementing automated, cost-effective and scalable solutions.

"In a tight labor market, it is essential that we prioritize employee safety and have the flexibility to creatively deploy our workforce during peak eCommerce periods — especially headed into the holidays," says Greg Morello, PLG President. "This gives our customers a distinct competitive advantage they won't find anywhere else. If a warehouse shift must be temporarily restructured due to COVID-19 issues or social distancing requirements, we won't miss a beat and our customers will never see a delay."

In the current COVID-19 environment, keeping employees social distanced while operating 6.5 million square feet of warehouse space during an unprecedented ecommerce can be quite the challenge.

"The Locus solution increases worker productivity while helping to keep workers safe," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "By eliminating unproductive walking time, LocusBots dramatically improve picking volumes and shorten cycle times, while ensuring appropriate health safety measures."

Locus Robotics will be working closely with PLG over the next few months to deploy dashboard displays in their Chino, CA facility. "We are seeing up to a fifteen percent additional productivity increase in locations we have installed our dashboard displays," stressed Faulk. "Stay tuned for an update early 2021."

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor compared to traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

About Port Logistics Group

Port Logistics Group enables established and emerging retailers to express their brands through exceptional order fulfillment. The company offers omnichannel logistics services including retail distribution, wholesale distribution, and eCommerce fulfillment. With a strategic mix of 6.5 million square feet of warehouse space backed by intelligent technology and automation, Port Logistics Group provides the critical link between international transportation and the last-mile supply chain. For more information on our end-to-end services, visit: www.portlogisticsgroup.com .

