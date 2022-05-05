Porter Robinson’s Annual Second Sky Music Festival Returns To Oakland, Ca October 29-30, 2022

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The third installment of Porter Robinson's Second Sky Festival will return to the Bay Area on Saturday,October 29th and Sunday, October 30that Oakland Arena Grounds in Oakland, CA. Presented by Goldenvoice, Second Sky will take place over Halloween weekend, and will feature a brand-new set of artists personally curated by Porter Robinson. Second Sky has quickly become the most in-demand festival for the Bay Area, with tickets selling out in mere hours in 2019 and again in 2021.

Second Sky is once again teaming up with Nassal and B Morrow Productions (builders of Universal's The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and the forthcoming Avatar and Super Nintendo World theme parks). The theme park fantasyland elements they provided, which originally debuted in 2021, will return and continue to grow. Fans can expect to see brand new artwork sites across all the grounds including the VIP section.

Pre-sale commences Friday, May 13th, 2022, at 10am PDT—fans can register for first access to tickets at secondskyfest.com The festival will offer Single Day GA, Single Day VIP, 2-Day GA, 2-Day VIP, and Hotel Packages.

In 2021, the release of Porter's long-awaited second LP, Nurture, immediately garnered widespread critical acclaim. PITCHFORK raved about the album, saying "Nurture explores the difficulty of finding fulfillment and plumbs the joyful realization that the world he wanted to create was always right in front of him." The album also made numerous ROLLING STONE staff members' #1 Pick of the Year. FADER named Nurture their #1 Album of the Year and BILLBOARD called the album "soft, gentle, sweet and painfully honest."

After a sold-out European tour in April 2022, Porter is slated for a major summer festival hop with multiple headlining slots across both domestic and global festivals, including Bonnaroo, Firefly, Osheaga, Electric Forest, North Coast and more. Porter was also recently nominated for a BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARD in the category of Top Dance/Electronic Album.

Nurture, Porter's first full-length record in seven years, features much-lauded singles "Musician," "Look At The Sky," Mirror," "Get Your Wish" and "Something Comforting." The album spans a highly challenging period in Porter's life when he felt creatively crippled, but ultimately serves as a testament to the hope and perseverance that pulled him out of the darkest moments. On Nurture, Porter returns to the piano and his singing voice as a foundation, creating an intimate album that champions vulnerability while paying homage to the struggles that pushed him to grow, blending live instruments, digital synths, artificially pitched vocals, chopped samples and cozy ambience.

At age 18, the North Carolina-based producer and songwriter burst onto the scene with a complex, bombastic brand of electro-house. Following the major success of his 2014 debut album Worlds, Porter released the RIAA Gold single " Shelter " with Madeon in 2016, followed by a Shelter Live Tour spanning 43 dates and four continents. The following year, Porter began releasing music under a new alias, Virtual Self, which led to his first Grammy nomination for the BBC Radio 1 hit single " Ghost Voices ." In 2019, Porter put on the first Second Sky Festival, which sold out all 30,000 tickets for the two-day festival in a single day. In both 2020 and 2021, Porter Robinson hosted editions of his virtual festival Secret Sky, amassing over 6 million viewers combined, and which came to be regarded as the most sophisticated virtual festivals of their time. Later in 2021, following the release of Nurture, Second Sky Festival made its return to the Bay Area, selling out 40,000 tickets in a single day. Immediately following, the Nurture Live North American Tour sold over 150,000 concert tickets and was the highest grossing electronic tour of 2021. At Second Sky 2021, Porter debuted his new DJ side project Air2Earth, which is focused on sample-driven, tranquil prog-house and airy disco, and in 2022 will perform at festivals including Bonnarroo, Electric Forest, Moonrise Festival, and Imagine Festival.

