THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN DETERMINED BY THE COMPANY TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE UK VERSION OF MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH IS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

Portfolio and NAV Update

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company”) is pleased to report that a company within its portfolio is undergoing an external fundraising process. There is no certainty that this will complete, or complete on the basis of the proposed terms.

However, the Manager’s view of the current effect of this event, on the valuation of that portfolio interest and its impact on the Company's net asset value ("NAV”), as at today’s date, is an unaudited uplift of 7.04 pence per share (5.87%) to the most recently announced 31 December 2022 unaudited NAV (adjusted for the dividend paid on 28 February 2023). Therefore, the effective unaudited NAV of the Company is now 126.87 pence per share. This revised unaudited NAV only reflects an adjustment in respect of the portfolio interest referred to above, and does not reflect a revaluation of the entire portfolio.

A further update will be made in due course, if required, otherwise further information will be included in the Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, at which point the entire portfolio will have been revalued to take account of recent events. This is expected to be published in late June 2023.

2 March 2023