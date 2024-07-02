Albion Crown VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

Portfolio and NAV Update

On 24 April 2024, it was announced that KnowBe4 had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Egress Software Technologies, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

We are pleased to announce that regulatory approvals have now been received and the acquisition has now completed. The sale of Egress returned over 7 times cost.

The impact on the Company’s NAV is an uplift of 0.15 pence per share (0.49%) to the 31 March 2024 unaudited NAV.

After adjusting for the event above, the effective unaudited NAV of the Company is now 30.54 pence per share. This revised unaudited NAV only reflects an adjustment in respect of the event referred to above and does not reflect a revaluation of the entire portfolio.

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

2 July 2024