|
14.02.2023 19:18:46
Portfolio company Disc Medicine announces $62.5 million financing
|
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Arix Bioscience plc
Portfolio company Disc Medicine announces $62.5 million financing
LONDON, 14 February 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, notes that its portfolio company, Disc Medicine, today announced a $62.5 million financing to advance its portfolio of novel haematology programmes.
The financing was led by Bain Capital Life Sciences, who contributed $50 million, with participation from existing investors, Access Biotechnology and OrbiMed.
The announcement can be accessed on Disc Medicines website at: https://www.discmedicine.com/ and the full text of the announcement from the company is contained below.
[ENDS]
Enquiries
For more information on Arix, please contact:
Arix Bioscience plc
+44 (0)20 7290 1050
Powerscourt Group
Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson
+44 (0)20 7250 1446
About Arix Bioscience plc
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com
Disc Medicine Press Release:
Disc Medicine Announces $62.5 Million Financing led by Bain Capital Life Sciences to Advance Portfolio of Novel Hematology Programs
WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRON) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors resulting in an aggregate $62.5 million in gross proceeds through a registered direct offering. The financing was led by Bain Capital Life Sciences, who contributed $50 million, with participation from existing investors, Access Biotechnology and OrbiMed.
The financing includes 1,488,166 shares of the Company's common stock at a price of $23.00 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,229,224 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $22.9999, which represents the per share offering price for the common stock less the $0.0001 exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. The offering is expected to close on or about February 15, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.
The shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants were offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-269272) that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on January 18, 2023, and declared effective by the SEC on January 18, 2023. A final prospectus supplement, which contains additional information relating to the offering, has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
We are delighted to welcome Bain Capital Life Sciences as an investor during a transformational time for Disc. Our pipeline of three clinical-stage programs, each with therapeutic potential in a range of indications, is expected to provide a series of important clinical trial read-outs beginning mid-year, said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Disc. This investment adds to the financial strength of the company and will enable us to pursue the development of our programs with confidence as we advance toward phase 2 data.
We are thrilled to support Disc in its vision to build a leading hematology company and believe the Companys unique approach of targeting heme synthesis and iron metabolism addresses fundamental processes of red blood cell development, said Ricky Sun, PhD, Partner at Bain Capital Life Sciences. We look forward to supporting the Company as the data from programs mature and Disc looks towards its next phase of growth.
This investment will primarily support development of Discs clinical-stage pipeline including:
About Disc Medicine
Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD045071
|Category Code:
|PFU
|TIDM:
|ARIX
|LEI Code:
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|223166
|EQS News ID:
|1559833
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
14.02.23
|Portfolio company Disc Medicine announces $62.5 million financing (EQS Group)
|
06.02.23
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
06.02.23
|Unaudited NAV for January 2023 (EQS Group)
|
06.02.23
|Arix Bioscience PLC : Unaudited NAV for January 2023 (Investegate)
|
30.01.23
|Unaudited NAV for December 2022 (EQS Group)
|
26.01.23
|Board Change (EQS Group)
|
05.01.23
|Portfolio company Twelve Bio to be acquired alongside $85 million financing of Ensoma (EQS Group)
|
05.01.23
|Arix Bioscience PLC : Portfolio company Twelve Bio to be acquired alongside $85 million financing of Ensoma (Investegate)
Analysen zu Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shs
|1,19
|-3,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel mit kleinen Gewinnen -- DAX schließt deutlich fester -- Wall Street schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte in der Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Leitindex legte ebenfalls zu. Anleger an der Wall Street zeigten sich am Mittwoch zuversichtlich. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben nach.