|
24.04.2024 14:45:00
Portfolio Company Update
Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
Portfolio company update
On 12 March 2024, it was announced that terms had been agreed for the sale of a company within the portfolio.
We are pleased to report that KnowBe4 has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Egress Software Technologies. The transaction is expected to close in the coming months subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850
24 April 2024
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kings Arms Yard VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.