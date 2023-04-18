Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.04.2023 11:40:00

Portfolio Update

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Portfolio Update

The following information is taken from the unaudited management accounts of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’).

The top 10 holdings of the Company and total value of portfolio investments as at 31 January 2023 are as follows:

Investee CompanySectorBook Cost

(£’000)		Fair Value

(£’000)
N2JB Limited (trading as Natterbox)Technology17,49034,077
Sova Assessment LimitedTechnology10,50022,866
Ubisecure Holdings LimitedTechnology5,57518,547
Mention Me LimitedTechnology15,00015,110
Fable Data LimitedTechnology6,00015,000
Triumph Holdings LimitedBusiness Services3,80014,155
Ryte GMBHTechnology8,35912,967
The Safeguarding Company LimitedTechnology4,95111,704
Turtl Surf & Immerse LimitedTechnology10,00011,518
Fuse Universal LimitedTechnology8,00011,437
Other 99,449139,549
Total Portfolio Investments 189,124306,930

As at 31 January 2023 the Company’s invested portfolio was comprised of 45 companies with a total valuation of £306.9m. This represented 87.8% of the net assets of the fund. The total cash and cash equivalents of Octopus Apollo VCT plc as at 31 January 2023 was £58.6m.

In the 12-months to 31 January 2023 the Company deployed approximately £69m across both new and follow-on investments.

Since 31 January 2023 Octopus Apollo VCT plc has made 4 follow-on investments and one disposal.

For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
                                   

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53



