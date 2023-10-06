06.10.2023 13:00:00

Portfolio Update

ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Albion Development VCT PLC ("the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has sold a proportion of its holding in Quantexa Limited at its current holding value, with the aim of managing its concentration risk.

The proceeds for the Company are £2.7m, equating to an 11.9 times return on its weighted average investment cost. This decreases the Company’s holding in Quantexa to 17.9% of the Company's most recently announced NAV.

The value of the Company’s remaining holding in Quantexa, following this transaction, is £22.3m.

The disposal was realised at the Company’s current valuation, which crystalises a portion of the unrealised gain. There is no impact on the Company's NAV resulting from this transaction.

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850

6 October 2023


