Matador Secondary Private Equity Aktie

Matador Secondary Private Equity für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Q3W8 / ISIN: CH0042797206

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18.05.2026 07:00:03

Portfolio Update - Impact of planned SpaceX IPO on Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/IPO
Portfolio Update - Impact of planned SpaceX IPO on Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

18.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Corporate News - Portfolio Update

Impact of planned SpaceX IPO on Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
Sarnen, May 18, 2026 - The portfolio of Matador Secondary Private Equity AG – specifically within the Equity VC/Growth investment segment, which accounts for around 28% of total private equity net asset value – includes several companies that are targeting IPOs in the US in 2026. Of particular note is SpaceX, whose stake is still carried on the company’s books at comparatively low initial valuations.

A successful IPO by SpaceX this year could generate additional income of around CHF 2 million for Matador Secondary Private Equity AG. Furthermore, once the lock-up period has expired, cash distributions in the region of around CHF 2.5 million would be expected.

In addition to SpaceX, Matador Secondary Private Equity AG holds stakes in other companies that are also scheduled to go public in 2026, including:

  1. Anduril (Aerospace and Defense)
  2. Stripe (Payments / Fintech)
  3. Revolut (Digital Banking)
  4. Canva (SaaS / Design)


About Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG (ISIN: CH0042797206), founded 2005 and based in Switzerland, specialises in secondary private equity investments, through which the company has built up a broadly diversified private equity portfolio across regions, sectors, strategies and vintage years. The NAV (equity) of Matador grew organically above average 12% p.a. (in EUR) since establishment. Matador shares are tradable both on the domestic stock exchange in Switzerland and in Germany via Frankfurt/XETRA.


Contact

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Tel: +41 41 662 1062

Email: ir@matador.ch

www.matador.ch

 

 

 

 

Additional features:

File: Corporate News - Impact of planned SpaceX IPO on Matador Secondary Private Equity AG_May 18, 2026

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
Grundacher 5
6060 Sarnen
Switzerland
Phone: 0041 (41) 662 10 62
Fax: 0041 (41) 661 08 62
E-mail: office@matador.ch
Internet: www.matador.ch
ISIN: CH0042797206
Valor: A0Q3W8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart; BX Berne eXchange
EQS News ID: 2328562

 
End of News EQS News Service

2328562  18.05.2026 CET/CEST

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