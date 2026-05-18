Matador Secondary Private Equity AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/IPO

Portfolio Update - Impact of planned SpaceX IPO on Matador Secondary Private Equity AG



18.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Corporate News - Portfolio Update



Impact of planned SpaceX IPO on Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Sarnen, May 18, 2026 - The portfolio of Matador Secondary Private Equity AG – specifically within the Equity VC/Growth investment segment, which accounts for around 28% of total private equity net asset value – includes several companies that are targeting IPOs in the US in 2026. Of particular note is SpaceX, whose stake is still carried on the company’s books at comparatively low initial valuations.

A successful IPO by SpaceX this year could generate additional income of around CHF 2 million for Matador Secondary Private Equity AG. Furthermore, once the lock-up period has expired, cash distributions in the region of around CHF 2.5 million would be expected.

In addition to SpaceX, Matador Secondary Private Equity AG holds stakes in other companies that are also scheduled to go public in 2026, including:

Anduril (Aerospace and Defense) Stripe (Payments / Fintech) Revolut (Digital Banking) Canva (SaaS / Design)



About Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG (ISIN: CH0042797206), founded 2005 and based in Switzerland, specialises in secondary private equity investments, through which the company has built up a broadly diversified private equity portfolio across regions, sectors, strategies and vintage years. The NAV (equity) of Matador grew organically above average 12% p.a. (in EUR) since establishment. Matador shares are tradable both on the domestic stock exchange in Switzerland and in Germany via Frankfurt/XETRA.



Contact

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Tel: +41 41 662 1062

Email: ir@matador.ch

www.matador.ch