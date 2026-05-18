Matador Secondary Private Equity Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q3W8 / ISIN: CH0042797206
|
18.05.2026 07:00:03
Portfolio Update - Impact of planned SpaceX IPO on Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
|
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
/ Key word(s): Private Equity/IPO
Corporate News - Portfolio Update
A successful IPO by SpaceX this year could generate additional income of around CHF 2 million for Matador Secondary Private Equity AG. Furthermore, once the lock-up period has expired, cash distributions in the region of around CHF 2.5 million would be expected.
In addition to SpaceX, Matador Secondary Private Equity AG holds stakes in other companies that are also scheduled to go public in 2026, including:
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG (ISIN: CH0042797206), founded 2005 and based in Switzerland, specialises in secondary private equity investments, through which the company has built up a broadly diversified private equity portfolio across regions, sectors, strategies and vintage years. The NAV (equity) of Matador grew organically above average 12% p.a. (in EUR) since establishment. Matador shares are tradable both on the domestic stock exchange in Switzerland and in Germany via Frankfurt/XETRA.
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
Tel: +41 41 662 1062
Email: ir@matador.ch
Additional features:
File: Corporate News - Impact of planned SpaceX IPO on Matador Secondary Private Equity AG_May 18, 2026
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
|Grundacher 5
|6060 Sarnen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|0041 (41) 662 10 62
|Fax:
|0041 (41) 661 08 62
|E-mail:
|office@matador.ch
|Internet:
|www.matador.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0042797206
|Valor:
|A0Q3W8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart; BX Berne eXchange
|EQS News ID:
|2328562
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2328562 18.05.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!