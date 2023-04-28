|
28.04.2023 11:23:01
Portland General Electric CFO Jim Ajello To Retire, Effective June 30
(RTTNews) - Public utility Portland General Electric Co. (POR) announced Friday that Chief Financial Officer Jim Ajello informed the firm of his intent to retire. Ajello, who is also senior vice president of finance, treasurer and corporate compliance officer, will transition from his current roles, effective June 30 and serve as a senior advisor to the company through August 31.
The company has initiated a search to identify its next CFO and will consider both internal and external candidates.
Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO, said, "Jim joined us in 2020, bringing a wealth of knowledge and deep experience that helped us to enhance our strategic focus, strengthen our financial foundation and drive superior customer service. Importantly, under Jim's leadership, we have reset our balance sheet to support higher levels of clean energy investments, reliability and smart grid improvements."
