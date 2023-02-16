|
16.02.2023 11:35:55
Portland General Electric Company FY22 Adj. Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) reported fiscal 2022 net income of $233 million, or $2.60 per share, which included the $0.14 per share Wildfire and COVID deferral reversal charge. After adjusting for the impact of the deferral reversal charge, non-GAAP net income was $245 million, or $2.74 per share compared with GAAP net income of $244 million, or $2.72 per share, prior year. Total revenues were $2.65 billion compared to $2.40 billion.
Fourth quarter GAAP net income was $50 million, or $0.56 per share, compared with GAAP net income of $66 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.
The company issued full-year 2023 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.60 to $2.75 per share.
The company reaffirmed 5% to 7% long-term earnings per share growth using 2022 non-GAAP adjusted base year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Portland General Electric Comehr Nachrichten
|
15.02.23
|Earnings Preview For Portland General Electric (Benzinga)
|
15.02.23
|Ausblick: Portland General Electric verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Portland General Electric präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
10.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Portland General Electric legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.07.22
|Portland General Electric (POR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: Portland General Electric stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)