28.07.2022 11:16:45

Portland General Electric Company Profit Climbs In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $64 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $32 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $588 million from $545 million last year.

Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $64 Mln. vs. $32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q2): $588 Mln vs. $545 Mln last year.

