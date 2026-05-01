Portland General Electric Aktie
WKN DE: A0JK32 / ISIN: US7365088472
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01.05.2026 12:47:28
Portland General Electric Company Stock Falls 3% In Pre-Market Over Lower Earnings In Q1
(RTTNews) - Shares of Portland General Electric Company (POR) are falling about 3 percent before the bell on Friday, following the company's first-quarter financial results announcement, which saw a decline in earnings to $45 million, or $0.38 per share, from $100 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.
In the pre-market hours, the company's stock is trading at $50.01, down 3.70 percent or $1.92, over the previous close of $51.05 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $39.55 and $54.62 in the past one year.
Concurrently, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook, expecting adjusted earnings of $3.33 to $3.53 per share for the period.
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Nachrichten zu Portland General Electric Co
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30.04.26
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