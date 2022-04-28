|
28.04.2022 11:28:33
Portland General Electric Cuts Earnings Estimate - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - While reporting first-quarter results on Thursday, Portland General Electric Company (POR) revised its estimate for full-year 2022 earnings guidance to $2.50 to $2.65 per share, from a previous guidance range of $2.75 to $2.90. The company revised its earnings guidance to reflect reductions to 2020 regulatory deferrals.
Maria Pope, CEO, said: "As a result of this week's rate case order from the Oregon Public Utility Commission, we recorded a reduction to our 2020 deferrals for wildfire restoration and COVID in the first quarter of 2022. While this adjustment is significant, the overall order provides regulatory clarity as we continue to advance system reliability and move forward on decarbonization goals."
For the first quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $60 million, or $0.67 per share compared with $96 million, or $1.07 per share, prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $626 million from $609 million last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Portland General Electric Comehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Portland General Electric Comehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Portland General Electric Co
|47,99
|-2,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison schiebt an: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.