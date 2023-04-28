|
28.04.2023 11:17:56
Portland General Electric Q1 Results Up, Beat Eatimates; Backs FY23 Earnings View Above Market
(RTTNews) - Public utility Portland General Electric Co. (POR) reported Friday that its first-quarter net income was $74 million or $0.80 per share, higher than last year's $60 million or $0.67 per share.
Adjusted net income was $72 million or $0.81 per share.
On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenues increased to $748 million from last year's $626 million. Analysts were looking for revenues of $501.42 million for the quarter.
The results were driven by higher demand from digital and semiconductor customers, colder weather, and a favorable customer price mix.
Further, PGE reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.60 to $2.75 per share
Analysts project earnings of $2.15 per share for the year.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Portland General Electric Co
|50,62
|-1,06%