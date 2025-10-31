Portland General Electric Q3 Profit Beats View, Revenues Miss; Backs FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Co. (POR), while reporting higher third-quarter profit above market estimates, on Friday maintained fiscal 2025 forecast.

For fiscal 2025, PGE continues to expect adjusted earnings of $3.13 to $3.33 per share.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $3.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the third quarter, the company's earnings came in at $103 million or $0.94 per share, compared with $94 million or $0.90 per share last year.

Adjusted net income was $110 million or $1.00 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $952 million from $929 million last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $983.83 million.

The revenue growth reflected continued demand growth from technology infrastructure customers and improved cost recovery.

