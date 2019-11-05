Portland's Unique, Hidden Spaces Now Available to Rent for Events, Meetings, and Video Shoots

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerspace , which uncovers unique, creative spaces for events, meetings, and video shoots while also supporting small business owners and sole proprietors, today announced their official expansion to Portland . Peerspace helps business and venue owners earn money off their unused spaces that would otherwise remain empty during certain days of the week. For event and meeting planners, photographers, and filmmakers, Peerspace unlocks a new, untapped realm of amazing, inspiring venues while making it easy to book these unique spaces for memorable occasions.

"Portland is unique in that it has so many hidden, undiscovered, inspiring spaces,'' said Eric Shoup, CEO at Peerspace. "When these spaces are not otherwise being used, we make them available for meetings, events, video shoots, parties, and more—providing extra and often needed income to business and venue owners."

Here's what Peerspace's Portland hosts say:

"Peerspace provides all of the tools we need to raise awareness about our space, and has brought in a variety of clients within the first few weeks of being on the platform. Peerspace allows us to make extra income when we are not using the space ourselves, that in turn we can put right back into the studio and continue to grow." Jaylon Butte, owner of People on Mars, a Portland creative studio and specialty barbershop.

"Our light-filled, space in the historic heart of Portland is a unique offering in a city where many of the old creative working spaces have been lost. The brick walls, the original windows, and the timeless feel resonates with so many people who walk through the door. We love to share our space as a creative resource and landing pad for inspiration, and Peerspace offers us a platform to broadcast the details without extra time, effort, or marketing dollars." Scarlet Chamberlin, a Portland-based Peerspace host.

"We host everything from photoshoots, wedding ceremonies, live music performances, and wine events to non-profit fundraisers and community-focused workshops. Peerspace has been an impactful part of our story and we are so grateful for the inquiries we receive daily through this platform. We are anticipating even more growth and are excited for what's to come!" Emily Hill, Portland-based venue manager for Tendue.

About Peerspace

Peerspace unlocks access to cities' best places to meet, create and celebrate, removing the hassle of securing an event space while making it easy for anyone to rent out their venue. The Peerspace marketplace opens the door to thousands of spaces available at all price points – from lofts and mansions to storefronts and studios. By making their venues available to millions of users, Peerspace empowers individuals and businesses to safely share and earn extra incomes off their spaces.

Founded in April of 2014, Peerspace is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. The company's investors include Google Ventures, Foundation Capital, Structure Capital, Carthona Capital, and 31VENTURES.

