13.04.2022 08:00:22

Portobello SpA (POR): Initiation - Scaling to a national presence

Edison Investment Research Limited

13-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

London, UK, 13 April 2022

 

Portobello SpA (POR): Initiation - Scaling to a national presence

Portobello's unique business model, primarily the use of media barter, enables it to source branded products at extremely competitive prices for sale, in its own retail outlets and to other distributors in Italy, at a significant discount to its competitors. Management's aspiration is to leverage this competitive advantage to grow its retail operations to national coverage over the long term, which suggests significant potential for new space from its current low market penetration versus its peers. Our discounted cash flow (DCF) based valuation of 121 indicates significant upside potential if Portobello can successfully expand across Italy.

 

Our DCF-based valuation of 121/share represents c 208% upside potential to the current share price. Our growth forecasts for Portobello are significantly higher than consensus expectations for its peers of sales growth of 5-6% in FY22 and FY23, and median EPS growth of 3-10% in FY22 and FY23, as Portobello is a younger company with significant retail space growth potential. Peer group valuation comparison is complicated by Portobello not yet reporting using International Financial Reporting Standards.


Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

 

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Russell Pointon +44 (0)20 3077 5700 consumer@edisongroup.com

Sara Welford +44 (0)20 3077 5700 consumer@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 

LinkedIn        www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1326427  13-Apr-2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1326427&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Portobello S.p.A. Az portatore e nominativamehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Portobello S.p.A. Az portatore e nominativamehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX weit im Plus -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich vor dem Osterwochenende in der Gewinnzone. Anleger in Deutschland zeigen sich zuversichtlicher. In Asien ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen