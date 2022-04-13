London, UK, 13 April 2022

Portobello SpA (POR): Initiation - Scaling to a national presence

Portobello's unique business model, primarily the use of media barter, enables it to source branded products at extremely competitive prices for sale, in its own retail outlets and to other distributors in Italy, at a significant discount to its competitors. Management's aspiration is to leverage this competitive advantage to grow its retail operations to national coverage over the long term, which suggests significant potential for new space from its current low market penetration versus its peers. Our discounted cash flow (DCF) based valuation of 121 indicates significant upside potential if Portobello can successfully expand across Italy.

Our DCF-based valuation of 121/share represents c 208% upside potential to the current share price. Our growth forecasts for Portobello are significantly higher than consensus expectations for its peers of sales growth of 5-6% in FY22 and FY23, and median EPS growth of 3-10% in FY22 and FY23, as Portobello is a younger company with significant retail space growth potential. Peer group valuation comparison is complicated by Portobello not yet reporting using International Financial Reporting Standards.



About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

