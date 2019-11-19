PortoVino, the Wine Lover's Purse, Ups the Ante with 100% Italian Leather Milano Handbag Launch

PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The PortoVino purse, which notably stores and pours up to 2 bottles of wine from a secret insulated compartment, has created their most epic bag to date. Appropriately called the "Milano", this bag features genuine soft, pebble texture 100% Italian leather and was handcrafted in Florence, Italy. Besides being absolutely stunning, Florence, which features powerhouse designers like Salvatore Ferragamo, Roberto Cavalli, and Emilio Pucci was an easy choice when looking for inspiration. "When we were looking for a partner to produce our luxury line of PortoVino's Florence was a natural choice for its gorgeous quality leather and ability to incorporate the elegant design style we were looking to achieve", said Founder Marisa China.

Much like it's popular predecessors, the Milano will also feature the PortoVino staple of mixing fashion and functionality by being able to store and pour up to 2 bottles of wine, or your favorite drink "on the go". Available in rich colors like espresso and crimson, the Milano features a slouch bag design, complete with a shoulder strap, with two tasseled pockets on the outside and two additional pockets on the inside. The interior also boasts a beautiful camel colored material. As always, the Milano is built to hold all of your essentials like keys, cell phone, wallets, and anything else you want.

The ability to use all the handbags for wine or any beverage, including water for hot days, mixed drinks for festivals, or juice for busy moms on the go, gives the PortoVino brand an unbeatable value. Whether you decide to utilize their function of taking your wine "on the go", or using as your favorite fashion accessory for everyday use, you will always create a buzz. Their strong commitment to great quality and unique design is notable with their newest addition to the ever-growing collection.

PortoVino is also socially conscious, and since 2011 has partnered with Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) organization. FMSC is a Christian based non-profit organization that coordinates the packaging and distribution of food to people in developing nations. Since 1987, it has reached out to more than 70 countries. For every PortoVino purse purchased, one meal is donated to Feed My Starving Children.

SOURCE PortoVino