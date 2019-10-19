PortsToronto Announces Best Year on Record at Port of Toronto Cruise Ship Terminal

More than Doubling the 2018 Season, a Record 36 Cruise Ships Have Brought Approximately 12,000 Visitors to Toronto from May to October 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - A growing hub for tourism, the Port of Toronto Cruise Ship Terminal welcomes thousands of passengers to Toronto each year. This season – which extends to October 22 – will mark the Port of Toronto's busiest yet as the number of cruise ships visiting our city has more than doubled in 2019, with 36 ships calling at the Port of Toronto this summer and fall, bringing approximately 12,000 visitors to Toronto.

"It is no secret that the Great Lakes cruise ship industry is growing, and its impact on Toronto's tourism sector is undeniable," said Geoffrey Wilson, CEO of PortsToronto. "Thousands of cruise ship passengers arrive in our city through the Port of Toronto Cruise Ship Terminal each year, often staying for several days to visit the city's restaurants, shops, and countless events and attractions. We are thrilled to see the number of cruise lines visiting Toronto increase and are looking forward to what 2020 will bring."

One of Canada's largest inland ports, the Port of Toronto offers a unique and popular urban experience for travellers making their way through the Great Lakes.

