03.03.2023 14:22:00

PORTUGAL CERAMICS attends "The Inspired Home Show" with Portuguese companies demonstrating "The Art of Possibility"

LISBON, Portugal, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PORTUGAL CERAMICS, a brand created to promote Portuguese ceramics, will be attending "The Inspired Home Show" in Chicago from 4-7 March. Bordallo Pinheiro, Byfly, Ceramirupe, Costa Nova, Jomazé, Loucicentro, Matceramica, Mesa Ceramics, Nosse Ceramics, Porcel, Procerâmica and Vista Alegre are the companies that will be representing Portuguese ceramics at the event, presenting pieces inspired by PORTUGAL CERAMICS' motto: "The Art of Possibility".

PORTUGAL CERAMICS attends “The Inspired Home Show

With a contemporary and minimalist stand, with white as the chosen background to highlight the ceramic pieces, PORTUGAL CERAMICS will be exhibiting the very best Portugal has to offer in the "Tabletop, Kitchen Essentials & Home Décor" area, through a collection of innovative and authentic Portuguese decorative and tableware ceramic pieces, showcasing the positioning of Portuguese ceramics - The Art of Possibility - which in turn reveals its true essence, i.e., the distinctive and unique ability of Portuguese companies to positively address customer challenges, even those that seem impossible. The Art of Possibility manifests itself in the ability to deliver the exceptional each and every day.

The space will also be supported by graphic, audiovisual and multimedia materials, including a promotional video conveying the positioning and value proposition of PORTUGAL CERAMICS.

Note that the brand PORTUGAL CERAMICS was recently distinguished in the German Design Awards with an honorable mention in the category of 'Excellent Communication'. After "The Inspired Home Show", the brand will be attending a number of trade fairs in Europe to continue promoting Portuguese ceramics. More information about PORTUGAL CERAMICS is available at www.portugal-ceramics.com

