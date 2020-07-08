Portugal Witnesses an Unprecedented Act of Solidarity, Which Gives Families in Need the Best Pizzas in the World

Nepalese Chef Tanka Sapkota offers over 12,000 hot meals to families impacted by COVID-19 pandemic in the Lisbon area

LISBON, Portugal, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Tanka Sapkota, owner of four restaurants in Lisbon (Come Prima, Forno d'Oro, Il Mercato, and Casa Nepalesa), is undertaking his once in a lifetime solidarity programme, which, for many, is the most impactful food programme in the Portuguese capital. In recent weeks, on a daily basis, the chef has set-up an oven, specifically designed for this type of operation, in Lisbon's parishes, where he distributes hot pizzas, made on the spot, to families in need, most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, 10,000 meals have been delivered, with an estimated 15,000 pizzas having been offered. The programme includes more than 2,500 families, resulting in almost 7,000 people being fed.

From June 16 to July 16, in collaboration with Lisbon's City Council, the Nepalese chef's mobile oven travels through the capital. Set-up in a different parish on a daily, it makes pizzas to be distributed to people identified by the municipality, in each area. Every day, from 4pm, chef Tanka Sapkota and his team make hundreds of pizzas, which are transported hot and distributed to people's homes at dinnertime.

The work carried out in this programme, involving NGOs, Private Social Solidarity Institutions, residents' associations, and volunteers, brings together more than 500 people, to support the daily distribution of these meals. The Neapolitan pizzas donated in this programme - which can be found on chef Tanka Sapkota's restaurants' menus - were considered one of the 20 best pizzas in the world by the Verace Pizza Napoletana Association.

Tanka Sapkota: "I've always had these social concerns and I believe that it is time to get involved in the community so that we can overcome this moment together."

Town councillor, Carlos Castro, says that, "The pandemic situation we are experiencing is causing an economic and social crisis with profound impact on many families. Chef Tanka's food programme comes as a very important aid, reaching more than seven thousand people. The attitude and example of this successful entrepreneur in our community, shows how Lisbon has generous citizens who value their city and its people."

Images for download:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9o131jzqgo5n6pk/AACNU90RUfJ93QLaKN_o0KMpa?dl=0

Information to the press:

Patrícia Dias

+351-913-456-722

patricia.dias@chefsagency.net