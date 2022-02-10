Portworx by Pure Storage Announces Strategic Engagement with AWS

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), an IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service, today announced a strategic engagement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for solution development and enablement programs for Pure's Portworx solutions to help enterprises move Kubernetes workloads into production.

Gartner predicts that by 2025, more than 85% of global organizations will be running containerized applications in production, up from less than 35% in 2019.1 Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) is a managed service to run and scale Kubernetes on AWS without needing to install, operate, and maintain a Kubernetes control plane or nodes. As container adoption increases and more applications are being deployed in the enterprise, these organizations want more options to manage stateful and persistent data associated with these modern applications.

Portworx by Pure Storage can bring a fully integrated solution to customers for persistent storage, data protection, disaster recovery, data security, cross-region and hybrid data migrations, and automated capacity management for Kubernetes applications built by developers.

Portworx Enterprise gets right to the heart of what developers and Kubernetes admins want: data to behave just like a cloud service. These users want to simply request storage based on their requirements (capacity, performance level, resiliency level, security level and access, protection level, and more), and let the data management layer figure out all the details.

gets right to the heart of what developers and Kubernetes admins want: data to behave just like a cloud service. These users want to simply request storage based on their requirements (capacity, performance level, resiliency level, security level and access, protection level, and more), and let the data management layer figure out all the details. Portworx PX-Backup adds enterprise-grade point-and-click backup and recovery for all applications running on Kubernetes, even if they are stateless.

As part of its work with AWS, Portworx has also announced an Early Access Program for Portworx Backup as-a-Service (BaaS) on AWS . Portworx BaaS introduces a modern data protection control plane to accelerate implementation of data and application recovery objectives, delivering speed and simplicity to application owners for safeguarding Kubernetes applications. Portworx BaaS is one of the many as-a-Service offerings the company will deliver to its customers in the future.

This three year strategic engagement is the latest step in expanding the relationship between Pure Storage and AWS, and will deliver a comprehensive Kubernetes platform for mutual customers moving applications into production.

"Portworx and Amazon EKS deliver a truly better together solution that tackles some of the biggest challenges organizations face when bringing Kubernetes applications to enterprise scale," said Murli Thirumale, VP and General Manager, Cloud Native Business Unit, Pure Storage. "We are excited by the results we've seen from our many joint customers who are using our solutions together today, and look forward to being able to accelerate Kubernetes applications for many more as a result of our expanded relationship with AWS, including our new Portworx Backup as-a-Service offering on AWS."

"As more and more organizations adopt containers and Kubernetes to build and modernize applications, solutions that accelerate their journey to the cloud create significant value," said Deepak Singh, VP Compute Services, AWS. "We are excited to work with Portworx to provide customers another option for backup and data management on Amazon EKS."

"As demand for healthcare workers skyrocketed, we needed to rapidly deliver new digital tools that better serve our customers, who count on us to provide more than 30% of the temporary medical employees in the United States. We started by migrating most of our technology infrastructure on AWS and adopting Kubernetes to develop, test, and deploy new applications, but we needed a storage layer that was as flexible as the other elements of our cloud-native stack," said Reed Glauser, Director of Engineering, CHG Healthcare . "Portworx added the capabilities to Amazon EKS we needed, enabling us to optimize and automate our storage management, spin up new clusters and migrate seamlessly, and significantly accelerate and streamline our cloud development life cycle."

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

